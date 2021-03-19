Sri Lanka, Bahrain’s top commanders meet Pakistan Army chief

RAWALPINDI – General L H S C Silva WWV, RWP, RSP, VSV, USP, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) & Commander Sri Lankan Army called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security issues with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghan Peace Process and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.

In a separate meeting, General Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on Pakistan Army chief.

During the meeting matters related to mutual interest, regional security especially Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace & stability.