Sri Lanka have announced their 18 member squad for the upcoming test series against Pakistan.

The two-match series will commence on July 16th after the ODI’s were scrapped from the itinerary at the request of the Sri Lankan cricket board.

Pakistan has already announced the squad for the matches which is currently training in Sri Lanka.

Left-arm spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya are the notable absentees from the 18-member squad but the hosts have apt replacements in their place.

Left-arm spinners, Prabath Jayasuriya, who picked up a record 12 wickets on Test debut against Australia, and uncapped Dunith Wellalage, who was drafted to the Covid-hit squad ahead of the second Test last week have been given a chance once again.

The first Test will be played on July 16 in Galle, followed by the second on July 24 in Colombo with the series being a part of the World Test Championship, in which Sri Lanka is placed third and Pakistan fourth.

Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Series:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (Wk), Dinesh Chandimal (Wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, and Jeffrey Vandersay.