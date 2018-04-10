Sreesanth has ‘not remained’ huge fan of the IPL

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Former India pacer S. Sreesanth has almost stopped watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on TV.

The 35-year-old right arm fast bowler was banned for his alleged role in spot-fixing in the IPL in the year 2013.

Incidentally, Sreesanth was the highest Indian wicket taker in the first edition of the IPL. Speaking exclusively over his mobile, S. Sreesanth said, “I am (now) not a huge fan of IPL in particular but love to follow the Test matches. I love to watch club matches”.

“I have not been following IPL matches and don’t wish to watch all matches. I have lost interest and if time permits, will watch matches only involving my state players. Basically, I love to see my Kerala state cricketers doing well in the matches”.

He, however, emphasizes, “The ban slapped on me by the Indian cricket board is not the reason for losing interest in the IPL. Yes, I am sad but now we have to move on. They (the BCCI officials) are busy in their own and I am busy in my own work. I am being banned to practice at the international grounds controlled by the BCCI, but I practice at my own ground and I am happy with it”.

The cricketer, though out from playing the matches, keeps himself fit. In fact, he was in a gym doing exercises when first approached for his comments. “I remain very busy with my own commitments, my own work and schedules and spending quality time with the family”.

“I do lot of yoga exercises, playing badminton”. Sreesanth has been also involved in movies. “I have done Kerala, Malayalam and Kannada movies. The shooting for the next movie will commence next month”.

“With God blessings, I have a beautiful family and njoy spending time with my wife and two children”, he signed off.