SRB marks 19.2pc collection growth in Dec

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has posted 19.2 percent growth in collection to Rs8.47 billion in December 2018 as compared with Rs7.108 billion in the same month of last year. A statement on Tuesday said that during the first six months (July – December) of the financial year 2018-19, SRB collected Rs. 44.373 billion as compared to the collection of Rs 38.802 billion during the first six months of the last financial year 2017-18, registering a half-yearly growth of 14.36 percent.

The aforesaid collection has been achieved despite suspension of the collection of tax on pre-paid and post-paid cellular telecommunication services, in view of the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan. It is pertinent that the telecom sector has been the largest single contributor to the provincial sales tax revenues. The success in achieving the aforesaid growth in revenue during the first half year of 2018-19 has been made possible because of the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by Sindh and the relentless efforts made by the SRB employees, it added.

