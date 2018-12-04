SRB collects record revenue Rs7.98b

Staff Reporter

Karachi

During the month of November, 2018, Sindh Revenue Board collected a revenue of Rs 7.986 billion as compared to the revenue of Rs 6.652 billion collected during November, 2017, thus registering a growth of 20.06% despite the loss of revenue due to suspension of the tax on pre—paid and post-paid cellular telecommunication services in terms of the Orders of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan. During the first 5 months of the financial year 2018-19, SRB collected Rs. 35.90 billion as compared to the collection of Rs 31.694 billion during the first 5 months of the last financial year 2017-18, thus registering a growth of 13.28%. The success in achieving the growth of 20.06% in the revenue during November, 2018, has been made possible because of the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the Government of Sindh and the relentless efforts of the SRB employees.

