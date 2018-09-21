SRB caps sales tax registration of two logistic companies

Staff Reporter

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has sus-pended sales Tax (ST) enlistment of two reputed logistic service companies on non-compliance in month-on month filing and non-payment of sales tax.

As indicated by two distinct warnings made acces-sible to Pakistan Observer, Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has suspended the ST enrollment of M/s. Azad Goods Carriage Company and M/s. JZ Enter-prises, which will debilitate the taxpayers to make business with registered taxpayer companies till the tax enlistment again.

In case of M/s. Azad Goods Carriage, the SRB said that the company had failed to make payment to the revenue authority to the tune of Rs6,307,798, which the taxpayer had collected from M/s. Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd. and M/s. Pakistan Petroleum Ltd. on account of invoices pertaining to the tax periods May 2016 to September 2016, which was required to paid under the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

Further the company required to e-file correct and true return during the tax periods from October 2014 up to February 2016.

The SRB has directed the company to comply with the statutory requirement by September 27, 2018 otherwise its case would be proceeded for cancella-tion of the registration.

In another notice for suspension in the case of M/s. JZ Enterprises, the SRB said that the company had failed to make payment of Sindh sales tax of Rs2,877,100 which the taxpayer had collected from M/s. Engro Food Limited and M/s. Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited on account of invoices, which was required to be paid pertaining to the tax periods January 2015 to January 2016. Sindh Reve-nue Board also directed the company to e-file monthly sales tax returns for the period February 2015 up to January 2016 and May 2018.

The SRB directed the company to comply with statutory requirement by September 28, 2018 for the restoration of its suspension.

