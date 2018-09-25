SRB appends tax registration of several brokerage houses

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has suspended sales tax registration of 16 taxpayers, including equity brokerage houses, barring them from undertaking business in documented economy.

Notifications made available to Pakistan Observer on Tuesday the Sindh Revenue Board suspended the sales tax registration on failure by the taxpayers in discharging their tax liabilities and non-filing of monthly sales tax returns with the provincial tax authorities under Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

