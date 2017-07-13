Squash: Two matches played, Pakistan’s Israr victorious

Sports Reporter

Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed beat USA’s Todd Harrity in the second match of the Pakistan v World-V series here at Mushaf Complex on Wednesday.

Israr beat Todd by 11/7, 11/6, 4/11, 12/10. However in the first match Hong Kong’s Leo Au beat Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman by 15/13, 11/8, 11/9. For the revival of international squash activities in Pakistan, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is conducting the first of its kind mega squash series between Pakistan v World-V, in which top squash players from different countries are participating.

Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan, Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan v World-V series who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) awarded trophies to the winners and runners up of the tournament.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President, PSF, Former Squash Legends Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman were also present on the occasion.

The two-day Pakistan v World-V series will be followed by another edition of Pakistan v Egypt Squash series at the same venue.