Squash team depart for US Junior Squash

Peshawar

Promising Laiba Ahmad along with other players Wednesday departed to represent Pakistan in the forthcoming US 2018 Junior Open Squash Championship to be commencing from Dec 15-18, at Boston, USA.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan seen off the team members including Laiba Ahmed and expressed the hope that they would give too result. President Olympic Association from recently merged tribal districts Shahid Khan Shinwari, Director Youth Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Development Naimat Ullah Khan Marwat, Hamid Khan and other officials of the Directorate of Sports KP were also present.

Speaking to the selected team, Junaid Khan who extended financial assistant to all the 14 players under the KP Govt Sports Scholarship Program for providing international exposure to the players of various games, said that there is no dearth of talent but suck talented players needs proper exposures that is why the govt introduced international scholarship for talented players.— APP

