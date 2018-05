Squash semis today

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

The quarter finals of Pakistan Squash Circuit for Men and Women were played on Friday here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

In the men’s event, Farhan Zaman beat Zahir Shah 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7 (42 Min); Farhan Mehboob beat Danish Atlas 11-9, 14-12, 6-11, 11-6 (39 Min); Amaad Fareed beat Tayyab Aslam 11-5, 15-13, 11-6 (47 Min); Israr Ahmad beat Asim Khan 11-8, 11-13, 11-6, 11-7 (72 Min).

In the women’s event, Zoya Khalid beat Noor Ul Ain Ejaz 12-10, 11-4, 11-4 (17 Min); Madina Zafar beat Moqaddas Ashraf 6-11, 11-4, 4-0 (Retd)(21 Min); Faiza Zafar beat Riffat Khan 4-11, 11-2, 11-13, 11-6, 11-6 (35 Min); Amna Fayyaz beat Noor UI Huda 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 (19 Min).

The semi finals of both Men & Women events would be played on Saturday.