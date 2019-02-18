There was a time when Pakistan was the world champion of five different games at the same time i.e. Cricket, Hockey, Snooker, Chess and Squash. Squash was the only game over which Pakistan has dominated the world for decades and decades but current situation of the game is lethargic and needs Government intervention to revive the dominance of the game. Janghir Khan and Jaansher Khan were two great players who were supposed to be kings of squash game world over.

Pakistan is blessed with God gifted talented youth and to capitalize their talent, Government needs to play its due role to quest such talented youth across country and revive the supremacy of squash game by opening academies in all major cities in the names of two great squash players with a hope that such players would emerge again from academies.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

