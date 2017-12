Squash Championship qualifying round played

Islamabad

Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force and Serena Hotel is organizing Chief of the Air Staff International Women Championship and Pakistan Open Men’s’ Squash Championship here at Islamabad with a prize purse of US$ 25,000 and US$ 50,000, respectively.

Besides Pakistan, 48 world ranking players from various countries are playing these Championships.

The 1st qualifying round of the Championships was played at Mushaf Squash Complex.

AS International has a qualifying draw of 16 players whereas Pakistan Open has 32 players draw.

CAS International Women: Enora Villard (Fra) beat Noor Ul Huda (Pak) 11/1, 11/5, 11/3 23 Min; Farah Momen (Egy) beat Faiza Zafar (Pak) 2/11, 11/6, 10/12, 11/7, 11/4 32 Min; Nadia Pfister (Sui) Beat Madina Zafar (Pak) 11/9, 11/7, 11/9 18 Min; Nouran El-Torky (Egy) beat Zahab Kamal Khan (Pak) 11/1, 11/2, 11/2 15 Min; Hana Moataz (Egy) beat Saima Shaukat (Pak) 11/6, 11/7, 11/3 20 Min; Arezoosadat Mousavizadeh (Iri) beat Zoya Khalid (Pak) 12/10, 11/6, 9/11, 7/11, 12/10 41 Min; Sachika Ingale (Ind) beat Noreena Shams (Pak) 11/3, 11/2, 11/2 09 Min; Hana Ramadan (Egy) beat Anam Mustafa Aziz (Pak) 11/1, 11/4, 11/1 18 Min.

Pakistan Open Men: Danish Atlas (Pak) beat Haris Iqbal (Pak) 11/8, 11/13, 11/4, 12/10 39 Min; Ali Mujtaba Bukhari (Pak) beat Saif Ullah.—APP