Squads constituted for quick response

Staff Reporter

Islamabad police have constituted 80 ‘Muhafiz’ squads to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens and respond quickly to counter any untoward situation. These squads, police source said, would ensure implementation on the strategy of Islamabad police to check street crime, control car as well as bike theft and ensure quick response in case of any public complaint or untoward situation.

Police officials have been exhorted to interact with people in sober way so that their confidence on police may increase and gap between them to be bridged. Each squad will consist of peer and to patrol on two motorbikes. Each policeman will have weapon, ammunition and wireless set while they would perform duties in various beats of the city.

The source said that SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has urged the personnel of these squads to demonstrate professional attitude during their duties and maintain complete information about their areas to approach in time in case of any untoward incident.