Sputnik-V – Pakistan approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has approved Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine for COVID-19 for emergency use, says the country’s health minister.

“Sputnik has received EUA (emergency use authorisation),” Dr Faisal Sultan told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier, the South Asian nation of 220 million people had approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine and the one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Meanwhile, according to data of the National Command and Operation Centre, as many as 1,008 cases and 40 deaths were reported in a single day.

The number of active cases was 31,510 while 512,943 people have so far recovered from the disease as of Feb 9.