SPU delegation returns home

City Reporter

A delegation of Special Protection Unit (SPU) returned here on Monday after a 10-day visit to China.

During the visit, the SPU delegation led by SP Headquarters Ali Mohsin met with senior security officials of Chinese Ministry of Interior and Exterior.

The delegates reviewed all security arrangements regarding various projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), security challenges and others projects in Punjab.

On his arrival, SP Headquarters said that cooperation was being further extended between both countries for the security of CPEC projects.

He added that personnel of other law enforcement forces besides SPU were also part of the delegation.

The SP said that exchange of delegation would further strengthen the relations between both the countries.