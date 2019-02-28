SPSC works independently, says Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab reacting to a statement of MQM Pakistan’s provincial assembly members, has said that Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) is an independent and self-governing institution which is discharging its responsibilities on merit and without any prejudice and added that MQM law makers are using ethnicity propaganda for their political motives.

He said that SPSC sent its recommendation for vacant posts of government department’s on merit and without any pressure. In a statement on Thursday, the Advisor Information said that calling Sindh Public Service Commission a controversial institution was incorrect and ill intended.

He said that such statement was harming the reputation of their party but unfortunately MQM has history of spreading hate on the basis of ethnicity among the peaceful citizens of the province.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that SPSC is a transparent and independent organ which is not under influence of anybody adding that MQM lawmakers should go through the facts before indulging into the blame game.

He said that allegations leveled by them were against the reality and only political maneuvering to attract the attention of masses.

He said that allegation of nepotism in the recruitment of Anticorruption Department is also slandering.

He said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is against the all kind of favoritism and has issued clear instructions to all administrative departments to follow transparency and merit in process of recruitment.

