SPSC screening test

Recently, Sindh Public Service Commission announced the result of screening test of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE-2018). Approximately, more than 57,000 candidates appeared in the test, just 7% could qualify for the written examination, which is scheduled to be held this year. Main reasons of the failure of candidates in screening test were multiple test centres and mistakes in the question papers.

The test of Larkana and Sukkur Centres was easy to attempt, while the test of Karachi and Hyderabad was very tough. Mistakes in the question papers also confused the candidates while attempting the papers. Even though, before the screening test, candidates had demanded that test of all the candidates must be held on the same day and same time at respective centres, paper should consist of 100 questions instead of 50 and passing marks should be 40% instead of 50% without negative marking. Unfortunately SPSC rejected all those demands which disappointed the candidates across the board. Due to biased policy of SPSC majority of the candidates are affected.

Furthermore, SPSC has now announced CCE-2019 (Executive Cadre) for recruitment to the posts of BPS 16 and 17 in various Departments under Government of Sindh. Therefore, the higher authorities are requested to rethink about the policy of screening test. Hopefully, the candidates won’t disappoint again and upcoming screening test of CCE-2019 will be conducted in favour of all the applicants.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

