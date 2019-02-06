Sprite announces partnership with 4 teams for PSL 2019

Karachi

Sprite, the world’s leading lemon-lime flavored soft drink, is bringing its crisp, thirst-quenching taste to the 4th edition of the Pakistan Super League, by partnering with four franchises in the tournament, namely Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. Pakistan Super League 2019 is scheduled to be played from 14th February till 17th March 2019, with a total of 34 matches, out of which 8 matches will be played in Pakistan.

The historic partnership was announced at a press conference in Karachi. The event was opened with a recitation from the Holy Quran followed by the Coke Studio rendition of the National Anthem.

Hosted by Anoushay Ashraf, this was followed by media addresses from Mr. Abbas Arslan, Marketing Director Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan, Mr.ShoaibNaveed from Islamabad United, Mr.Zaheer Abbas from Peshawar Zalmi, Mr.WasimAkram and Mr. Tariq Wasi from Karachi Kings, Mr.Nadeem Omar from Quetta Gladiators and Mr. Rizwan U. Khan,General Manager, Coca-Cola, Pakistan & Afghanistan Region who spoke about Coca-Cola & Sports, what it means to Sprite and Pakistan Super League team franchises to join hands and Coca-Cola’s efforts towards inspiring youth of Pakistan. Also in attendance was the spokesperson for Sprite and Sports Anchor, Zainab Abbas.

Through this partnership with 4 teams of Pakistan Super League 2019, Sprite will be reasserting the philosophy of The Coca-Cola Company to support sporting activities and promote youth interests through passion points.

Cricket remains perhaps the biggest passion point for all Pakistanis across all segments of the society. Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager of The Coca-Cola Company, Pakistan & Afghanistan Region, stated “The Pakistani identity and the narrative of cultural patriotism and emotional harmony are so deeply embedded within cricket; it seemed a natural fit to unveil this partnership which will go a long way in portraying the soft image of Pakistan”

The Coca-Cola Company has always been the pioneer in taking initiatives that resonate deeply with the youth and which support their development be it sport, music or education. It firmly believes in the power of the young generation of the country.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp