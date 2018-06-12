Springfield Farms offer all necessary facilities: RCCI

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

President, Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce Zahid Latif Khan has said that Springfield Farms offers world class facilities of modern life style up to the satisfaction level of the residents and dwellers.

While addressing an Iftar-dinner and business gathering was arranged by the CEO, VERTEX International Asif Choudhary here, Zahid Latif Khan said that Springfield Farms offered 4 Kanal Farmhouses, at between the Dams (Rama Dam and Kasana Dam) and only 3KM away from the New International Airport Islamabad right on the Kashmir highway extension.

Speaking on the occasion Asif Choudhary said that Springfield Farms were lush green beautiful area and easily approachable from all the main highways that are Kashmir highway, Fateh Jang road, close to CPEC and Motorways with all necessary facilities, Gated community, Road infrastructure, Water, and electricity.

The Iftar-dinner and briefing session was attended by various dignitaries including large number of Property dealers , members of Chambers of Commerce and Industries and businessmen.

Speaking at the occasion, Zahid Latif Khan, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Springfield Farms it’s amazing with his price.

He said it is a lucky chance for overseas and domestic Pakistanis for investment.