Salim Ahmed

Alkaram Studio has launched its Spring Summer Collection’s Volume 1. Alkaram Spring/Summer Collection is a mélange of soothing pastels and radiant hues inspired by the warm sunlight and clear blue skies typical of a crisp summer morning.

The collection is a waltz of colours, a harmonious union of distinctive patterns that never fail to strike which makes it the perfect choice for your wardrobe staples and favourites.

