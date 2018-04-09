Spring & literary festivals

IT is encouraging to see that a country which once used to make headlines for violence and terrorist acts now galore in positive activities with festivals of all sorts including literary and cultural taking place in every nook and corner and attracting tens of thousands of people. After the successful conduct of the third edition of PSL and the T-20 series against West Indies which indeed helped project a peaceful and positive face of the country, the month of April is now beaming with literary, cultural and other healthy activities.

A two day spring festival was held in the federal capital on the weekend featuring a series of entertaining activities both for the kids and the adults ranging from cycling competition, food festival, fireworks to Sufi Night. Along with this, one also saw the national book festival opening at Pakistan-China Friendship Centre where a variety of books on all subjects were put on display. This book festival in fact has become an annual feature and the latest edition was unique in the sense that it was also participated by delegations from China, Iran and Turkey providing an opportunity to the people to learn about the literature and culture of these friendly and brotherly countries. Indeed the National Book Foundation deserves appreciation for making efforts towards reviving the diminishing trend of book reading in the present era where the onslaught of the IT related tools are consuming more time of our youth. Most importantly, it is heartening to see that these activities are not just restricted and confined to big cities but lately, one also witnessed an All Pakistan Mushaira held in the desert area of Bhakkar in which known and young poets from across the country participated. Indeed the conduct of these festivals with regular intervals is a significant proof that Pakistan has moved forward with overall security situation stands improved and normalcy returning to the life of the people. At the same time, it is also very important that these activities are projected widely on both the print and the electronic media which will send positive signals abroad about Pakistan and also help attract more foreign tourists by removing their misperceptions or misgivings about the country. Whilst the Division of National History and Literary Heritage under the guidance of Adviser Irfan Siddiqui is doing an excellent work for protection and promotion of country’s cultural heritage, it is also for the provincial governments to also involve the private sector in taking forward this mission which is also vital to acquaint our youth about their culture and history. It is important to reflect to the wider world that we are not a country which is closing its doors but opening space that is going to allow us avenues for free thought and critical inquiry, and undoubtedly the literary and cultural festivals provide the best platform to convey that message to the outside world.

