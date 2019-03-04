Spring festival at District Courts from March 10

Rawalpindi

All the arrangements have been finalized to organize spring festival at District Courts Rawalpindi due on March 10th.

District Bar Association Rawalpindi Muhammad Shahzad Mir talking to APP said that lawyer’s fraternity would celebrate spring festival with devotion.

Giving the details, he said the festival would feature various events including family gala, food festival, kids’ arena, competition, flowers exhibition etc.

He said a musical concert would also be held to mark the event remarkable. He hoped that lawyers would do efforts to make the event successful.—APP

