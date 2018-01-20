Spring batch of USPCAS-W Mehran varsity welcomed

Hyderabad

The Society of Water Managers (SWM) welcomed spring batch at U.S.-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro.

The Deputy Director USPCAS-W Prof. Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar while speaking the participants of the event held on Friday said that the society has to play in an active role for sensitizing the community for the importance and judicious use of water in daily life. He said the students were actually the ambassadors of the MUET Water Centre and they on the platform of SWM, can launch the awareness and advocacy campaigns pertaining to the research and issues in water sector of Pakistan.

He announced that the Centre would grant an amount if society submits a good research proposal on a small scale to the water-related issues which could benefit the community.

Prof. Mushtaq Mirani, the well-known development researcher and intellectual said that the universities have to produce leaders who have ultimately to serve the community and in this connection, the USPCAS-W is striving best to provide water leaders who will tackle the issues of the water sector in the country.—APP