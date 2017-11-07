Spreading teachings of Data Gunj Bakhsh need of hour: Rajwana

Urs starts from tomorrow

Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that it is need of the hour to spread the teachings of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (R.A). He was addressing the inaugural session of two-day international conference at Data Darbar here on Monday.

The governor said that there is need to publicise the teachings of Hazrat Data Gunj Baskhsh (R.A) for establishment of a welfare society, based on peace, harmony and tolerance.

He said that teachings of the great saint persuaded the people to fulfill their responsibilities to keep them activated in life to achieve their goals. Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Secretary Auqaf Punjab Abdul Jabbar Shaheen and Director General Auqaf Punjab Tahir Raza Bokhari also spoke on the occasion.

The other speakers were: Dr Muhammad Mazhar (Punjab University), Dr Sadaat Kiaee (Iran), Noor Doghan Noorsi (Turkey), Pir Syed Agha Waheedullah Shah (Afghanistan), Sahibzada Pir Syed Muhammad Bilal Shah, Sajjada Nasheen Ajmer Sharif, India, and Pir Syed Intisarul Hassan Shah (Britain) threw light on different aspects of life and teachings of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh on the occasion. Later, Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana performed traditional ‘chador’ on the grave of the great saint.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the development, progress and stability of the country. Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Secretary Auqaf Punjab Abdul Jabbar Shaheen and Director General Auqaf Punjab Tahir Raza Bokhari were also present.

The three-day celebrations of 974th urs of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, will begin with traditional zeal from Wednesday, November 8, with the ‘chaddar’ laying ceremony at the shrine.

Data Ganj Bakhsh was a Persian Sufi and scholar during the 11th century. He was born in Ghazni, Afghanistan (990 AD) during the Ghaznavid Empire.

After completing the wordly education, he searched for spiritual education. He travelled to many places for the purpose, and finally became spiritual disciple of Hazrat Abul Fazal Mohammad bin Khatli, in Junaidiya Sufi Order, who lived in Syria. He also travelled to many countries & places like Iran, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Arabia, Azerbaijan etc. Later, he settled and died in Lahore, spreading Islam in South Asia.

Thousands of Muslim devotees across the country will participate in the annual festivities at the shrine to pay their tribute to the saint.

Mefil-e-Samaa, spiritual mehafils will also be held during the urs days.

The City police and Auqaf Department have made foolproof security arrangements for providing complete safety to the visitors. Help counters have been set up at different points of the darbar to facilitate the pilgrims.

Energetic staff will remain on alert at these counters for helping and guiding the pilgrims.