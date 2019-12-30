Spread of blasphemous material

Islamabad

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Monday taking serious notice of the blasphemous materials being circulated on social media has asked the FIA and PTA to take stern actions against those who are generating and spreading blasphemous material on social media. He has also directed the FIA and PTA to take up the matter with Twitter administration and remove the blasphemous contents from social media immediately. He has asked the FIA and PTA to immediately trace the twitter account @AneelaEhsan and others for spreading blasphemous contents and register cases against them. –INP