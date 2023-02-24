Spotify reveals recent moods and listening trends in Pakistan

Audio streaming giant Spotify raked huge accolades in the fifth most populous nation. As the company completed two years, it has shared a glimpse of insights about what people are listening to.

In Pakistan, Atif Aslam continues to be the most streamed artist on the platform for another time. Nusrat Fateh Al Khan, Young Stunners, Asim Azhar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan completed the list of the top 5.

What’s trending in Punjab – home of country’s nearly half population

In the central-eastern region of Punjab, Pasoori continues to make waves. The masterpiece by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill remained on top of the most streamed songs in several cities including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Lahore, and Multan.

Excuses and Insane by AP Dhillon, and 295 by the late Sidhu Moosewala were among other songs that make it to the top hearing list.

For local content, no other than Kahani Suno 2.0 by Kaifi Khalill remained among the top 5 most streamed songs. Bikhra, Iraaday, Ghalat Fehmi by Asim Azhar, and Young Stunner’s Gumaan also mesmerized music lovers.

Here’s what people are listening to in Sindh

Ali Sethi’s Pasoori also enthralled fans of the country’s southeastern region mostly in Karachi and Hyderabad. People of Sukkur also continue to search for it on the platform. Tu Aake Dekh Le remained second in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Other top songs include Iraaday and Bikhral, AP Dhillon’s Excuses completed the top.

What’s trending in KP and Balochistan

Atif Aslam, Abdul Hannan, Young Stunners, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Asim Azhar mesmerized fans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Kana Yaari by Pakistan’s veiled singer Eva B was among the most streamed song.

K-Pop craze in Pakistan

A glimpse of recent data shared by the audio streaming platform revealed K-pop in Pakistan. Yet to Come, Dreamers, and Dynamite were among the top tracks in Pakistan.