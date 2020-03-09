Sportsfever360, Stats Perform to coop in artificial intelligence

Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Sportsfever360, one of the leading sports management organizations of Pakistan has inked an agreement with internationally acclaimed Sports & Technology firm, Stats Perform.

Stats Perform harnesses the true power of sports data by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence to generate the industry’s richest insights.

According to a statement issued here Friday, through the partnership, Sportsfever360 will start a new Wave of Cricket Data & insights which will enhance sports technology & its experience in Pakistan.

It will also build on to the evolving sports infrastructure of the country. The partnership will allow Sportsfever360 to represent OPTA solutions and products other than betting rights in Pakistan and leverage various technologies in the local industry.

Within a short span, Sportsfever360 has emerged as one of the top companies offering technological innovations in the world of sports. Their wide array of services including HD Productions, live streaming, online scoring and conduction of corporate leagues contributed immensely to the sports industry. To further their ambition of diversification and innovation the company has set up various divisions which cater to different needs. With Services like Live360, sportsfever360 has become one leading HD Sports Production Houses in Pakistan.