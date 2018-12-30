Sportsfever360 sign MoU with Transparent Hands

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

For a society to flourish, it is important for every individual to take responsibility. Sportsfever360 has always realized its duty towards the society and empowering the underprivileged around them has been the mission of Sportsfever360 since the very beginning. In an effort to reaffirm their mission, Sportsfever360 has launched a unique initiative by the name of Health360 to support sportsmen and their families. Sportsfever360 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Transparent Hands to provide state of the art health facilities to deserving sportsmen and their families across Pakistan. Transparent Hands funds surgeries of poor patients using a global Crowd funding platform. The platform provides visibility of poor patients and builds a personal and trusted bond between patients and donors while ensuring complete transparency. Sportsfever360 has pledged to contribute 1-2 % of the profit from every project to Transparent Hands.

