Sports utility vehicles to be assembled in Pak by early next year

Karachi

SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC), a well-known premier SUV manufacturer from South Korea in collaboration with Daehan Dewan Motor Company (DDMC) will launch its premier sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in Pakistan early next year.

Senior management of the company consequent to extensive deliberation with DDMC authorities finalized their plans to get the vehicle assembled at Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) auto assembly plant located at Sujawal, Sindh.

DDMC authorities confirming the report said a SsangYong team soon after launching Daehan SHEHZORE, in collaboration with (DDMC), had also deliberated the proposed expansion and consequently finalized its plans with the top management of DDMC for introducing SsangYong’s SUV.

The keen interest from SYMC in Pakistan shows that the Automotive Development Policy (ADP 2016-21) has been successful in attracting healthy investment from some of the leading international automobile manufacturers, said DDMC officials.

They further highlighted that having DDMC (DFML) as business partner, who has recently been awarded with the brownfield status from the government, will enable SYMC to establish its foothold in Pakistan.

SYMC is the fourth largest South Korean based premier automobile manufacturer and since its inception in 1954 it has developed itself as a premier manufacturer in Korea’s automotive industry, and is well respected for its advanced styling and outstanding performance.

Having a full line of SUVs and 4×4 double cabin pickups comprising Rexton, Korando, Rexton Sports, Tivoli and XLV, the company is considered an emerging contender in this segment.

Moving into the passenger segment, in the start, DDMC plans to introduce the Tivoli and XLV SUVs that will be assembled at its Sujawal plant.

Established in April 2016, DDMC is a result of a joint venture between Yousuf Dewan Companies and the Kolao Group of South Korea.

DDMC has recently launched the Daehan SHEHZORE pickup which is extremely popular in Pakistan in the light commercial pick-up category.

The launching of SHEHZORE also ensured resumption of vehicle production at DFML automobile assembly plant. Both DDMC and DFML are part of Yousuf Dewan Companies.—APP