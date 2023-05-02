Sports, speech competitions held in districts of Balochistan

Recreational activities draw huge crowds

A number of speech and sports compe-titions were organized in different districts of Ba-lochistan on other day.

Two speech competitions were organized in districts Lasbela and Kech in which over 220 individuals participated. Two football matches were played in districts Pan-jgur and Sibi.

Over 350 spectators enjoyed the matches. Two cricket matches were played in districts Musakhel and Chaghi. Over 380 spectators enjoyed the events. A rally was organized to spread awareness about malaria in district Washuk.

Over 25 individuals participated in the rally.

Different sports events featuring football, futsal and cricket fixtures in different parts of Balochistan province provided much entertainment and healthy activities to spectators, especially the young segment of society, who had gathered in huge numbers to cheer the competing teams.

These events were held under Paigham-e-Pakistan Programme’ As per details, two football matches were played at districts Khuzdar and Dukki, Balochistan which pulled around 500 spectators.

Separately, seven futsal matches were played at districts Kech, Pangur, Washuk, Usta Muhammad and Gwadar which were enjoyed by a gathering of 1700 spectators.

Three cricket matches brought entertainment and attraction in district Dera Bugti and were watched by over enthusiastic 300 spectators.