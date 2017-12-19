Sports promote a healthy culture in the organization

PTCL arranges Sports Gala 2017

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

PTCL, being a caring employer, arranged Sports Gala 2017 at F-9 Park, Islamabad, in which employees and their families participated with immense enthusiasm. Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), PTCL, along with other senior executives, staff members and their families participated in the event, which marked the culminating stage of preliminary rounds of Sports competitions held in various cities of Pakistan. The winning teams of badminton, table tennis, squash, lawn tennis and cricket were given prizes and trophies in the Grand Finale.

The event commenced with Tilawat-e-Quran and national anthem. Infused with the company spirit and sportsmanship, cricket matches were played amongst different teams representing Senior Management, Executives and other staff members. A healthy sense of competition fueled an emotionally charged crowd in the serene environment of F-9 Park. A large gathering of PTCL employees, executives and their families witnessed this exciting cricket contest. On the conclusion of matches, prizes were distributed amongst winners of competitions and participating teams. In fiercely contested sports competitions, North Zone emerged victorious, closely followed by Headquarters.

Highlight of the program was variety of fun games for the families of PTCL employees.