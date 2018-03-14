Sports Minister says Punjab contingent will defend its title in Inter-Provincial Games

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada believed that Punjab contingent will defend its title successfully in the upcoming 4th Inter-Provincial Games scheduled to begin at Peshawar from March 18th, he expressed these views during his visit to Punjab training camps at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada witnessed camp proceedings of wushu, volleyball and karate at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium. Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti was also with him during his visit.

Talking to media, Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada said Punjab players are working hard at the training camps under the supervision of qualified coaches and trainers. “Punjab contingent will feature in 28 disciplines of games during the mega event. We are the defending champions our athletes are capable enough to defend their title comfortably,” he added.

Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada said Sports Board Punjab is providing all modern facilities including residence to all trainees during the camp training. “Now it’s players’ turn to show handsome performances in their respective games during the mega event. The upcoming games will be a golden opportunity for talented youth to demonstrate their potential,” he asserted.

Orignally published by NNI