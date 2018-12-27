Sports Minister awards cash prizes to medal winners

Lahore

Punjab Sports Minister, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the players who won gold medals in international sports events are true heroes of the nation and we are proud of them. “Punjab govt will continue to support and encourage national sports heroes,” he expressed these views at the cash award ceremony at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, and top sports officials were also present on this occasion.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded cheques of Rs one lakh each to national wrestler Inam Butt and Haider Ali for winning gold medals in Turkey Beach Wrestling World Championship, Commonwealth Games and Jakarta Asian Para Games respectively. Punjab women hockey team was also awarded cash prize of Rs 50,000 for winning silver medal in the recently-played 30th National Women Hockey Championship.—APP

