Sports Gymnasium inaugurated

Rawalpindi

Chairman Steering Committee Punjab Sports Board, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi inaugurated the multi million Sports Gymnasium equipped with latest gadgets to provide recreational activities to the journalists community at Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC).

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government was spending billions of rupees to construct international standard cricket, football and hockey grounds, adding that sports were essential for physical and mental health and no one could deny its importance.

He said Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif was taking keen interest for the promotion of sports in the province. Rs 15 billion were being spent to flourish sports activities in the province, he added. He said Pakistan Muslim League PML-N would win upcoming general elections with overwhelming majority due to its performance and development work during the current tenure.

Rawalpindi was the hometown of the PML-N and PTI was afraid of the vision of PML-N leadership which was committed to provide maximum facilities and its ample proof was the completion of mega projects including Motorways, roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, parks, metro projects of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Orange train and a number of other projects, he added.

He said, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) was completed which was capable of carrying out all kinds of surgeries and catering to the needs of the poor. However, PTI’s government could not deliver in KPK and no mega project could be completed there during its tenure.

The Incharge Rawalpindi Press Club(RPC) Abid Abbasi, Khalid Ch, Sultan Shah, Waheed Janjua, and others thanked Hanif Abbasi for giving the sports gymnasium for the journalist community and hoped that such projects would be carried out in future.—APP