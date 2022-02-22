Sports goods exports witness 28pc increase

The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 28.76 percent during the first seven months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year (2020-21).

The country exported sports goods worth $192.680 million during July-January (2021-22) as compared to the export of $149.643 million during July-January (2020-21), showing growth of 28.76 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs also increased by 25.25 percent as it surge from $74.400 million last year to $93.187 million during the current year.—APP