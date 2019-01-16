Sports gala to be organized in KP

Peshawar

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Atif Khan Tuesday said that a mega sports gala would be organized in tribal merged areas wherein 2600 sportsman including three hundred women participate.

He was speaking in inaugural ceremony of ‘Tabdeeli Football Tournament. He said that sports event would be organized at every division across the province. Overall thirteen teams from the province including merged districts are participating in the event. Spokesman KP government, Ajmal Wazir was also present on the occasion. Ajmal Wazir who also addressed the ceremony, said that government is paying needed attention for the promotion of sports activities. He said that sports grounds are being built in the merged areas to provide opportunities for tribal youth through talent hunt programs.—APP

