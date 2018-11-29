Sports gala kicks-off at IIUI

Staff Reporter

The International Islamic University (IIU) annual Sports Gala commenced on Wednesday which was inaugurated by the University’s Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

The students demonstrated a colorful flag march at the football ground of the male campus.

In the opening ceremony of 15th annual sports gala of the university, a number of events such as first-aid race, sack race, three-leg race and a 100-metre race were held in which the students, the faculty members and the employees participated.

“Education and sports are hand to mingle” said Dr. Masoom Yasinzai in his address to the sports gala opening ceremony. He added that involving youth in constructing activities is a pre-requisite to defeat the negative attitudes.

He said academic excellence goal can be reached through keeping youth busy in study, sports and co-curricular activities equally. Dr. Masoom reiterated his resolve that students of IIUI will be provided best possible sports facilities, while he also stressed upon the organizers to raise the frequency of sports activities.

“IIUI has marked an international level sports complex in its vision and future plans which will be one of the dynamic recognitions of the university. He further said youth were omen of bright future of Muslim Ummah, and they must be provided opportunities to take part in positive activities. President IIUI stressed upon the students to make country progress as their top goal. He added that progress of Pakistan was the progress of Muslim world and youth possessed a vital role in this regard.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Vice Presidents, deans, directors, students’ advisor (male) Dr. Tariq Javed, Sports Incharge Chaudhary Khalid and organizing staff of the students’ advisor office, employees and a large number of students. Earlier, Dr. Tariq Javed welcomed the IIUI Rector and President and said that sports activities were as important as academic activities. He vowed to continue efforts for providing sports facilities to the varsity students. At the end, winners of the race met with the President IIUI, they were awarded on their success.

Share on: WhatsApp