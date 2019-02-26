Sports Gala at Viqar-un-Nisa college

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Govt Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College, Rawalpindi, organized its Annual Sports Gala on Monday under the patronage of the worthy Principal of the college, Prof. Dr Saira Mufti. The competition featured numerous games and over a hundred students participated in them.

The grounds were decorated with colorful banners, flags and welcoming notes.

The event was inaugurated by the honorable Principal, Prof. Dr. Saira Mufti. Balloons were released in the air and traditional enthusiasm of the students was observed.

Addressing the students, the honorable chief guest Prof. Dr. Saira Mufti highlighted the importance of sports in a student’s life and encouraged the students to make the most of this wonderful opportunity to showcase their best athletic talent and spirit of comradeship.

She further appreciated the undaunted spirit of the students and teachers who have participated in the gala with vigor and zest.

Share on: WhatsApp