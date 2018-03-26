Sports fraternity praises Karachi’s fervour for cricket

Staff Reporter

As the international stars arrived in Karachi to spread a message of peace and for the revival of cricket in the city and ultimately Pakistan, the sports fraternity believes this has brought back life in the cricket fans of the ‘City of Lights’.

Twelve players from five countries arrived in Karachi to participate in the historic Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, which gave the people of the city their first cricketing extravaganza after almost a decade.

“The arrival of international stars in Karachi has once again given life to the passion of the game in the hearts of the fans of the game. The fans were missing such a festive environment and that can be seen on the roads of Karachi since past three days,” Sallahuddin Sallu said while talking to media.

Sallu continued with a reminisce of the memories of travelling past the empty stadium: “I have been watching this city and this stadium daily since past nine years and used to feel sad watching it die.”

However he is happy that people have shown great interest in the historic event. “But now the way people have come forward to support and make this event successful shows that something more than just a match is happening. The people out there are celebrating this as a festival,” he added.

Sallu then praised the people of Karachi for supporting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its endeavour to bring cricket back to the city. “People know that the roads are going to be closed and they will have to walk a lot in this torching heat, but they are still out there to support the board in the revival of cricket in the city, and to show the world that this is the city of lights and peace,” he said.

Former Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, who saw international hockey players visiting Karachi earlier this year, thinks PSL3 final in the city will be a bigger spectacle than the World XI hockey matches.

“We saw hockey players coming to Karachi and giving the people of the city an event to celebrate, but as cricket is the most followed sport in Pakistan and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is country’s biggest domestic sports event, it brought fans not only to the stadium, but out on the roads to celebrate,” he said.

He added that this event and the arrival of international stars will revive not only cricket but will also open doors for the international players to come to Pakistan for other sports.

The chief selector of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, Jalaluddin, believes the final will also motivate girls from the city to take up the sport. “Recently we won the series against Sri Lanka and now this event is happening in the city, it not only reinvigorated the fervour of cricket in the boys, but will also motivate girls to take up the sport” he said.

He then praised all stakeholders for organising the PSL final safely in Karachi. “This PSL final in the city and the way Sindh Government and the PCB have decorated the city, along with the security provided by the Army, Rangers and police is great,” said Jalaluddin.