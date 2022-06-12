Sports festival to be organised soon: DG KDA

Under the auspicious of the Sports Department of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), an exhibition match was played, between DG KDA XI and Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) XI, at the Karsaz Cricket Ground. The SJAS XI batted first, after winning the toss, gathered 144-8 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Shahid Ansari (25) and Mohsin Raza (24) were the standout batsmen.

The KDA XI overhauled the target in the 18th over for the loss of two wickets only. Mukhtar Ahmed, of the winning team, remained unbeaten on 63 off 43 balls, including a six and 10 fours. DG KDA Syed Mohammad Ali Shah also contributed, to their team’s victory by scoring 25 valuable runs. However, Mohammad Naeem was declared the best player of the match who scored 25 runs in two overs and sent three batsmen to the pavilion for 26 runs.

Speaking to media, on the occasion of award distribution ceremony, Director General Karachi Development Authority, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said that the purpose of KDA Sports Department to hold a match with sports journalists was to highlight the plan of healthy activities in the department and to promote harmony between journalists and department officials.

He added on the directives of Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, after cricket and hockey, football and basketball teams will also be formed soon while consultations with SJAS will continue. This month hockey tournament is being organised in collaboration with

Karachi Hockey Association while KDA Inter Departmental Night Sports Festival will also be organised soon.At this moment, SJAS President Muhammad Asif Khan and Secretary Shahid Saati thanked all the officers including DG KDA Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, Director Sports KDA Ayaz Munshi and Sports Organiser Mohammad Naseem for organising the match and making excellent arrangements.

They added that SJAS stands with KDA for the promotion of sports. Member

Finance KDA Shujaat Hussain said that the commencement of sports activities in the department is a heartening moment. Full cooperation with Hockey, Cricket and other sports teams will continue. Secretary KDA Shams Siddiqui said that on the directives of the minister, Nasir Hussain Shah the measures taken by the DG KDA, to resolve departmental issues, is appreciable.