Sports Festival for Transgender players conclude amidst great fun

Peshawar

For the first time in the history of the country a sports festival for the Transgender organized by District Sports Officer Peshawar under the supervision of Director General Sports and District Govt wherein large number of Transgender from Quetta, Mardan, Nowshera and Peshawar are taking part.

Players from Transgender have shown great enthusiasm while taking part in cricket, badminton, football, tug of war, musical chair, sake race and archery. There were great thrill when the players from Transgender participating in different sports along with tones of drums, pipe and dances. What a atmosphere there was.

“It is for the first time that people have realized our importance,” one Lubna told APP. “We have been neglected on every part and no one care us but today playing cricket in Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, gave us immense pleasure and satisfaction and we are thankful to District Sports Officer Peshawar Jamshed Baloch, Director General Sports Junaid Khan who came and rescued us by providing due opportunities of health activities, Lubna added.

“It is really honored that playing various sports activities and enjoyed a moment as far as healthy activities are concerned,” Miss Bobi, another Transgender, participating in Tug-of-war told APP.

Earlier, in the cricket match Komal XI scored only 35 runs in 8 overs in which Muskan struck two sixes and two boundaries and was the leading contributor. For Farzana XI Paro got two wickets.

In reply, Fazana XI chased the target for the loss of one wicket when Paro scored a beautiful batting by scoring 20 runs with two boundaries and one six. Thus Fazana XI won the match by nine wickets. In the football match played at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Arozo XI and Farzana XI raided on each other defence with some good moves but no team could score any goal and thus the match decided in favour of Farzana XI at 5-4 on a penalty kicks.

In the badminton Gul Bano beat Pinky by 11-8, 11-6 and 11-9. In the doubles Gul Pano and Paron defeated Janki and Khushbo by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9. In the Tug of war Muskan XI defeated Rukhsar XI team by 2-1 before both were tied 1-1.—APP