Sports Feds split over proposed national sports policy

Islamabad

The country’s sports federations are divided on the outlines of a National Sports Policy to be framed after deliberations and input hinted to be sought by the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister before its formulation.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), President, Maj. Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, HI(M), SI(M) said the only objection the federations have on the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2005 was the tenure restriction which bars any official to hold any top seat for more than two tenures. “If this restriction is enforced on any federation or association than a parallel body is being created by those officials which damages the game,” he said.

He said the solution to the major issue lies the strict enforcement of this policy by IPC Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to purge the sports from those who remain glued for enjoying perks and privileges.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, President Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, said before implementing NSP, IPC and PSB must ensure that Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) only recognizes those federations which are registered with the PSB. “There are some federations which are affiliated with PSB and not recognized by POA and vise virsa.

He also said that POA’s President was holding the office for more than 4 tenures but nothing was improving .

Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Federation (PBSF), President, Munawar Hussain Shaikh, said first of all there must be fixed prize money set in NSP for players receiving cash awards against medals won in any event.“Snooker has no fixed cash prize money which demoralizes the cueists despite winning laurels for the country on a number of occasions.

He said snooker academies at Karachi, Quetta and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be established in the premises of PSB centers to get rid of private clubs where players go for training and heavy amount is incurred. Pakistan Boxing Federation, General Secretary, Lt. Col. Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, said IPC and PSB must give attention towards youth development for which requisite guideline and financail resources be dedicated to drag them back to healthy activities. The electronic gadgets like video games, tablets, smart phone were ruining the physical and moral health of the youth.

He said schools and colleges must be attached with sports clubs and games must be annual part of extra-curricular activities to involve and groom them at grassroots level.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Secretary, Muhammad Sarwar, said a monitoring mechanism in a new revised policy must be introduced for judicious utilization of monetary resources. POA Secretary, Khalid Mehmood, before a final draft of the NSP the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s rules and workings must be considered for making it an error-free policy to achieve desired goals.

Responding to a question, regarding restriction of tenure of office-bearers, he said PSB had agreed to leave it to the federations to decide on their own. However, a Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) Director requesting not to be named said “ If PSB compromises on tenure restriction ‘i.e two times’ what implementation can they enforce on the other clauses of NSP. This will give more freedom to the federations and a few will be at liberty to maneuver the situation for personal gains”. There must not be a third time opportunity to hold an office to ensure positive change for the betterment of the sports, he remarked.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp