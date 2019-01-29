Sports facilities vital to highlight youth’s constructive capabilities: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the availability of sports facilities for the youth in country was vital to highlight their constructive capabilities and for the promotion of current talent in the country.

He was talking to Javed Afridi, owner of the cricket franchise Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League, who called on him here.

The Prime Minister said that a task force had already been constituted by the government for the promotion of sports in the country and recommendations presented by the task force would help bring necessary reforms in sports sector.

Javed Afridi briefed the Prime Minister about the holding of Football League by Peshawar Zalmi. During the meeting, the measures relating to promotion of sports activities in the country, were also discussed. Peshawar Zalmi assured the Prime Minister of their all out support for the promotion of sports in the country. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Peshawar Zalmi and Javed Afrdi for the promotion of sports in the country.—APP

