Sports to be encouraged in AJK: Farooq

Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that unavailability of funds have impeded sports activities, Government of AJK is endeavoring to enhance sports activities to build up healthy environment. Talented Youth of AJK is representing us worldwide.

Prime Minister expressed these views while addressing an award distribution ceremony on best performances during sports events in Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ministers Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Syed Shaukat Shah, additional chief secretary development including other secretaries, director generals and other officials were also present on the occasion. Prime Minister gave shields to government officials and employees for their outstanding performance during cricket event held under the aegis of Jazz Rising Stars and Lahore Qalanders here in September.

Prime Minister including ministers of the State also appreciated the efforts of concerned departments for making the event successful and hoped their enthusiastic contribution in upcoming events.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that AJK government will construct international level cricket stadiums in all main cities of the State. He said that we will not tolerate any complication or excuse of unavailability of funds for sports activities as Youngster of AJK are our sixty percent of total population.

Prime Minister said, “AJK is a peaceful region due to religious harmony and all credit goes to our religious clerics, I invite Pakistan Cricket Board and other cricket franchises to organize cricket events here; Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium has its unique and mesmerizing location situated between mountains.”

Prime Minister reiterated that University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir premises, after their shifting to new building, will be prearranged for sports activities including Badminton, squash and other indoor games.—Emailer