Sports Complex waiting facilities for 2 years

Faisalabad

Hostel facility at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex is still waiting for its completion despite lapse of 2 years.

Spokesman of the local administration told to APP here Sunday, the hostel project was launched on April 27, 2014 and it was scheduled to be completed within 1.5 years with an estimated cost of Rs.11.568 million.

This was a vital project to accommodate players during sports events in city but despite passage of two years, the project is still not completed. Due to non-completion of hostel project, local administration is facing difficulties for accommodating players in hotels at high rates.—APP

