Sports competitions of Pak Military Accounts held at POF

Sports Reporter

Wah Cantt

Annual Sports Competitions of Pakistan Military Accounts for Long Tennis and Squash events held at POF Tennis Complex and Jahangir Khan Squash Complex. The Final of Squash was played between CMA Karachi and CMA Quetta in which CMA Quetta won the title with the score 10-2 and 10-4. Umar Nabi Siddiqui CMA Quetta was declared Man of the Tournament. The final of Tennis was played between CMA Abbottabad and CMA Karachi. CMA Abbottabad defeated CMA Karachi with the score 6-0 and 6-3. Ali Abbas of CMA Abbottabad was the Man of the Tournament. Muhammad Ajmal Gondal CCMA was the Chief Guest on this occasion who distributed prizes among the position holder players. Addressing on this occasion chief guest highlighted the importance of sports and mentioned that the sports is the part and parcel for human body and specially the youth should actively participates in the sport events.