Sports city for Multan

Multan

The district government will establish ‘Sports City’ under ten years master plan for the promotion of games.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the district government is initiating the sports city project and planning department has started work on it.

Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch had chaired a meeting and directed the departments concerned to set up sports city project by keeping in view the need of maximum playgrounds in the city.

The sports cities were also being established in big cities including Lahore and Karachi, informed sources.

The assistance was also sought from divisional sports department regarding sport city project.

The departments concerned were also directed to identify site for sports city project towards Head Muhammad Wala side, sources told.

The play grounds, table tennis, volleyball ball, squash court besides this facility of all games would be available in the sports city.

The PC-I would be sent to Punjab government for approval after land identification, said sources.

The initiative would be helpful to boost sports activities in the city while healthy and positive sports opportunities would be available as its vital for youth, concluded the sources.—APP

