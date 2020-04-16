Sports can come back but without fans: Fauci

LOSANGELES

The top US health and infectious disease specialist says the key to reopening p ro fe ss io na l sports leagues in America is to have the athletes play games in front of empty stadiums. Anthony Fauci, who is helping coordinate the US response to the global coronavirus pandemic, said reliable antibody testing and fast results are also crucial to the return of sports. “There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci told US Snapchat show “Good Luck America.” “Nobody comes to the stadiums. Put (athletes) in big hotels, wherever you want to play. “Keep them very well-surveilled, but have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their families, and just let them play the season out.” Professional sports leagues are in gridlock due to the pandemic that has so far killed nearly 28,000 Americans. The National Basketball Association is pondering a similar model for getting their 2019- 20 season restarted in either Las Vegas or the Bahamas.—AFP