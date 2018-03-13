Sports activities to be arranged for policemen

The sports activities are very much crucial for a healthy society which not only promotes environment of competition but also inculcates the spirit to counter tough situation.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Islamabad Nasir Mehmud Sati while inaugurating the Islamabad Police Olympics Sport event at Police Line Headquarters here on Monday. AIG (General) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Security) Jameel Ahmed Hashmi, SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sehikh, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam and other police officials including male and female players were also present.

The event started with a marathon race which was participated by female and male players and AIG (General) Farrukh Rasheed distributed prizes among female players who got first, second and third positions. The other sport activities in the event would include football, volleyball, rope, body building, wrestling, Kabadi and cricket. The event will remain continue till March 19 which is being held following directions of IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri. The DIG (Headquarters) said that sports activities are important for a healthy society and it promotes environment of competition and inculcate the spirit to counter tough situation. He said that policemen feel exhausted from long duties and such event will help to entertain them and provide them opportunity to demonstrate their sports skills.—APP

