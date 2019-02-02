Sport for peace match played in Landikotal

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

A friendly match with the theme ‘Sport for peace’ was played at the subdivision of Landikotal sponsored by the 106 wing commander of the security forces, the other day.

The friendly cricket match was played between Dalkhad and Gagra village cricket teams which was won by Dalkhad village team.

A large number of local elders, youth and welfare organization representatives were present as the spectators of the friendly match at a village level ground.

Talking to media persons, Haji Zarbullah Shinwari, PTI senior leader, appreciated the 106 wing commander ‘Colonel Umair’ for sponsoring the match and giving cash awards to the winner team and other players.

The PTI leader and players applauded the efforts of security forces for maintaining and restoring peace, law and order situation and providing protection to common people in Landikotal.

